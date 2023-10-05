Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Scott County, Iowa this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Iowa This Week

  • Pottawattamie County
  • Lyon County
  • Harrison County

    • Scott County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Iowa City High School at Davenport North High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Davenport, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Clear Creek-Amana High School at North Scott High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Eldridge, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Linn-Mar High School at Davenport West High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Davenport, IA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.