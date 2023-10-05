Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Johnson County, Iowa this week.
Johnson County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Iowa City High School at Davenport North High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Central City High School at Lone Tree High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lone Tree, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Creek-Amana High School at North Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Eldridge, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
