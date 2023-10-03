At +6600 as of October 3, the Green Bay Packers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6600), the Packers are 15th-best in the league. They are far below that, 22nd, according to computer rankings.

The Packers were +6600 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +6600, the Packers have been given a 1.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

This year, three of the Packers' four games have gone over the point total.

The Packers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

This season, Green Bay has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Packers are totaling 280.8 yards per game offensively this season (27th in NFL), and they are giving up 352.5 yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.

The Packers are averaging 25 points per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 20th, surrendering 24 points per game.

Packers Impact Players

Jordan Love has eight TD passes and three picks in four games, completing 56.1% for 901 yards (225.3 per game).

On the ground, Love has scored two TDs and accumulated 72 yards.

In four games, Romeo Doubs has 20 receptions for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and three TDs.

Jayden Reed has 12 receptions for 203 yards (50.8 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Aaron Jones has run for 59 yards (29.5 per game) and one TD in two games.

On defense, Quay Walker has helped lead the charge with one pick to go with 47 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended in four games.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +50000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +10000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +5000 4 September 28 Lions L 34-20 +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +8000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2200 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +550 14 December 11 @ Giants - +20000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +50000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +50000

