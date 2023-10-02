The Seattle Seahawks will face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Monday, October 2 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Giants will win -- see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

While the Seahawks rank fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 29.3 points allowed per game, it's been a different situation on offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL (29 points per game). The Giants have plenty of room to improve, as they rank third-worst in points per game (14.3) this season and third-worst in points surrendered per game (32.7).

Seahawks vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Giants (+1.5) Over (47) Giants 29, Seahawks 24

Seahawks Betting Info

The Seahawks have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

The Seahawks have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

This season, games featuring the Seahawks have gone over the point total twice.

The over/under for this game is 47 points, 2.2 more than the average point total for Seahawks games this season.

Giants Betting Info

The Giants have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Giants have not covered the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Games featuring New York have hit the over once this year.

The over/under for this game is 4.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Giants games (42.5).

Seahawks vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 29 29.3 25 28.5 37 31 New York 14.3 32.7 0 40 21.5 29

