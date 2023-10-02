As of October 2 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +5000.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), the Packers are 13th-best in the NFL. They are way below that, 25th, according to computer rankings.

The Packers have experienced the 16th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +5000.

The Packers have a 2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this season.

Out of four Packers games this season, three have hit the over.

The Packers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Green Bay has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

The Packers are compiling 280.8 yards per game on offense (27th in NFL), and they rank 20th on defense with 352.5 yards allowed per game.

The Packers are compiling 25 points per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 19th on the other side of the ball with 24 points allowed per game.

Packers Impact Players

Jordan Love has passed for 901 yards (225.3 per game), completing 56.1%, with eight touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

In addition, Love has rushed for 72 yards and two scores.

In four games, Romeo Doubs has 20 catches for 224 yards (56.0 per game) and three TDs.

In the passing game, Jayden Reed has scored two times, hauling in 12 balls for 203 yards (50.8 per game).

Aaron Jones has rushed for 59 yards (29.5 per game) and one TD in two games.

Quay Walker has amassed one pick to go with 47 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two passes defended in four games for the Packers.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +50000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +8000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +5000 4 September 28 Lions L 34-20 +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +25000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +15000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +8000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2200 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +550 14 December 11 @ Giants - +15000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +50000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +50000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.