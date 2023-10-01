Yan Gomes -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected five RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .267 with 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Gomes has had a hit in 70 of 115 games this year (60.9%), including multiple hits 24 times (20.9%).

Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (7.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 43 games this season (37.4%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this year (31.3%), including six games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 60 .275 AVG .260 .328 OBP .302 .418 SLG .400 16 XBH 16 4 HR 6 28 RBI 35 38/12 K/BB 43/9 0 SB 1

