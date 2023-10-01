The San Diego Padres (81-80) aim to prolong their four-game winning streak when they square off against the Chicago White Sox (61-100) on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Pedro Avila (2-2) to the mound, while Jose Urena (0-7) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Avila - SD (2-2, 3.57 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-7, 7.45 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ureña

Urena (0-7 with a 7.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 32-year-old has a 7.45 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .295 to his opponents.

Urena has collected one quality start this year.

Urena has put together three starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has given up at least one earned run in each of his outings.

José Ureña vs. Padres

He meets a Padres offense that ranks 13th in the league with 750 total runs scored while batting .244 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .415 slugging percentage (14th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 205 home runs (13th in the league).

In 2 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Padres this season, Urena has a 15.43 ERA and a 3.857 WHIP while his opponents are batting .417.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pedro Avila

Avila (2-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, Sept. 24, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.57, a 1.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.434.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In five starts, Avila has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 3.5 frames per outing.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

