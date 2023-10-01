Andrew Vaughn and Juan Soto are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago White Sox and the San Diego Padres meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (first pitch at 3:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 146 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 80 RBI.

He has a slash line of .260/.316/.433 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Padres Sep. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

Andrew Benintendi Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has recorded 147 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.326/.356 on the season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Soto Stats

Soto has 156 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 131 walks. He has driven in 109 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .275/.409/.519 slash line so far this year.

Soto has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 30 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 1 at White Sox Sep. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 27 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 at Giants Sep. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

