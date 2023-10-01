When the San Diego Padres (81-80) square off against the Chicago White Sox (61-100) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Padres are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+150). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Pedro Avila - SD (2-2, 3.57 ERA) vs Jose Urena - CHW (0-7, 7.45 ERA)

White Sox vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

White Sox vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 67 out of the 119 games, or 56.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have a 22-17 record (winning 56.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 36, or 32.4%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win five times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 2nd

