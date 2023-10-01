Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will play Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 171 home runs.

Chicago is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .385 this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of just .238 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Chicago is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 640 total runs (four per game) this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 18th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.420 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Urena (0-7) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In nine starts, Urena has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 15-4 Home José Ureña Zach Davies 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Home Luis Patiño Brandon Pfaadt 9/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Home Touki Toussaint Bryce Jarvis 9/29/2023 Padres L 3-2 Home Dylan Cease Nick Martínez 9/30/2023 Padres L 6-1 Home Mike Clevinger Michael Wacha 10/1/2023 Padres - Home José Ureña Pedro Avila

