Sunday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the San Diego Padres (81-80) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (61-100) at 3:10 PM ET (on October 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-6 win for the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Padres will call on Pedro Avila (2-2) versus the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-7).

White Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have won in 36, or 32.4%, of the 111 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has been victorious five times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (640 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule