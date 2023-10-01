After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Trayce Thompson and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Pedro Avila) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .167 with two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.

In 25.8% of his 66 games this season, Thompson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (6.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

Thompson has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (10.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.1%).

In 13 games this season (19.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .143 AVG .167 .250 OBP .362 .400 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 17/5 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings