The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this year (76 of 122), with more than one hit 33 times (27.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 122 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 23 games this year (18.9%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 32.0% of his games this year (39 of 122), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .249 AVG .242 .282 OBP .290 .309 SLG .285 11 XBH 10 1 HR 0 13 RBI 12 58/9 K/BB 64/17 3 SB 10

