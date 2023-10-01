Seiya Suzuki vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Seiya Suzuki (hitting .359 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .285 with 30 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 59 walks.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 68.6% of his games this year (94 of 137), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (28.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 19 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 48 games this season (35.0%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|74
|.269
|AVG
|.300
|.338
|OBP
|.372
|.445
|SLG
|.516
|23
|XBH
|33
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|37
|58/24
|K/BB
|72/35
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (7-5) out for his 21st start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.49 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
