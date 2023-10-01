The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee is hitting .092 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Lee has picked up a hit in five games this season (21.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in one of 23 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Lee has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 .054 AVG .143 .103 OBP .226 .054 SLG .286 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 12/2 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings