Will Johnny Mundt pay out his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Mundt will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Johnny Mundt score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180 if he scores a TD)

Mundt added 140 receiving yards on 19 catches (21 targets) with one TD last season. He put up 10.8 yards per contest.

In one of 13 games last year, Mundt had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Johnny Mundt Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 3 3 17 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Lions 2 2 23 0 Week 4 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 6 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 1 0 Week 8 Cardinals 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Commanders 1 1 1 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 8 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 13 Jets 1 1 12 0 Week 15 Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 16 Giants 1 1 16 0 Wild Card Giants 1 1 12 0

Rep Johnny Mundt with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.