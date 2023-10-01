Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .248 with 99 walks and 86 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 100th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 101 of 158 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 36 times (22.8%).

In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.0%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Happ has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 67 times this year (42.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 79 .232 AVG .264 .342 OBP .377 .400 SLG .454 27 XBH 32 10 HR 11 43 RBI 40 84/47 K/BB 69/52 5 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings