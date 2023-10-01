Ian Happ vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .248 with 99 walks and 86 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 100th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 101 of 158 games this season (63.9%), including multiple hits 36 times (22.8%).
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (12.0%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Happ has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 67 times this year (42.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|79
|.232
|AVG
|.264
|.342
|OBP
|.377
|.400
|SLG
|.454
|27
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|40
|84/47
|K/BB
|69/52
|5
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (7-5) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.49 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.