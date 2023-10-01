The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Guaranteed Rate Field

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .255.

In 63 of 109 games this season (57.8%) Andrus has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

He has hit a home run in 5.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 109), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (26.6%), including eight multi-run games (7.3%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 56 .271 AVG .240 .321 OBP .295 .373 SLG .354 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 23 RBI 21 36/12 K/BB 33/13 6 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings