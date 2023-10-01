Dansby Swanson, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .244 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 66 walks.
  • Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 59.9% of his games this season (88 of 147), with more than one hit 38 times (25.9%).
  • Looking at the 147 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 20 of them (13.6%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Swanson has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (34.0%), with more than one RBI in 20 of those games (13.6%).
  • He has scored in 43.5% of his games this season (64 of 147), with two or more runs 15 times (10.2%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
72 GP 75
.277 AVG .213
.342 OBP .314
.471 SLG .362
27 XBH 23
13 HR 9
47 RBI 33
71/27 K/BB 83/39
1 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.49 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
