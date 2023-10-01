Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will meet Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at American Family Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 15th in MLB action with 196 total home runs.

Chicago's .422 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Cubs are eighth in MLB with a .255 batting average.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (819 total).

The Cubs' .331 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Cubs' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Chicago's 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.286).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 31st of the season. He is 16-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 173 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Steele is looking to record his 19th quality start of the year.

Steele enters this game with 27 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 30 outings this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves L 6-5 Away Jameson Taillon Darius Vines 9/28/2023 Braves L 5-3 Away Marcus Stroman AJ Smith-Shawver 9/29/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Colin Rea 9/30/2023 Brewers W 10-6 Away Jordan Wicks Eric Lauer 10/1/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser

