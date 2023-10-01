Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will play Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -105. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 57.1% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (52-39).

Chicago has gone 52-39 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 81 times this season for an 81-76-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have collected a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-36 38-42 38-33 45-45 54-56 29-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.