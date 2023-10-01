Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) and Chicago Cubs (83-78) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-5, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (7-5, 4.49 ERA).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 91 games this season and won 52 (57.1%) of those contests.

Chicago is 52-39 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored 819 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

