Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger leads Chicago in total hits (153) this season while batting .307 with 56 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • In 74.6% of his games this season (97 of 130), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (33.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 18.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bellinger has had an RBI in 60 games this year (46.2%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored in 72 games this year (55.4%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 64
.302 AVG .311
.354 OBP .358
.548 SLG .502
33 XBH 23
14 HR 12
49 RBI 48
42/20 K/BB 45/20
12 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.49 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
