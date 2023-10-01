Cody Bellinger vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago in total hits (153) this season while batting .307 with 56 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- In 74.6% of his games this season (97 of 130), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (33.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 18.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has had an RBI in 60 games this year (46.2%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 72 games this year (55.4%), including multiple runs in 22 games.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|64
|.302
|AVG
|.311
|.354
|OBP
|.358
|.548
|SLG
|.502
|33
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|12
|49
|RBI
|48
|42/20
|K/BB
|45/20
|12
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.77 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.49 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
