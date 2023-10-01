Cody Bellinger -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago in total hits (153) this season while batting .307 with 56 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

In 74.6% of his games this season (97 of 130), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (33.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 18.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 60 games this year (46.2%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 72 games this year (55.4%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .302 AVG .311 .354 OBP .358 .548 SLG .502 33 XBH 23 14 HR 12 49 RBI 48 42/20 K/BB 45/20 12 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings