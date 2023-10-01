Will Cam Akers get into the end zone when the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers meet in Week 4 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Akers will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cam Akers score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Akers received 188 carries for 786 yards rushing a season ago (52.4 per game) while scoreing seven TDs.

He scored at least once on the ground four times last year, and had multiple rushing TDs in two of those games.

Cam Akers Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 15 44 0 2 18 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 12 61 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 8 13 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 13 33 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 5 3 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 6 22 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 14 61 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 8 37 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 17 60 2 1 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 12 42 1 1 1 0 Week 15 @Packers 12 65 0 3 35 0 Week 16 Broncos 23 118 3 2 29 0 Week 17 @Chargers 19 123 0 1 10 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 21 104 0 3 24 0

Rep Cam Akers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.