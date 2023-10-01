Andrew Vaughn vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.371 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .260.
- In 68.0% of his games this year (102 of 150), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (24.7%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 150 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 21 of them (14.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 54 games this year (36.0%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (12.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (38.7%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|74
|.261
|AVG
|.260
|.318
|OBP
|.315
|.444
|SLG
|.422
|26
|XBH
|27
|13
|HR
|8
|39
|RBI
|41
|58/17
|K/BB
|68/19
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (174 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24 when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 3.57 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.