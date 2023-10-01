Andrew Benintendi -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.326), slugging percentage (.356) and OPS (.682) this season.

Benintendi has had a hit in 105 of 146 games this year (71.9%), including multiple hits 36 times (24.7%).

He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Benintendi has had an RBI in 37 games this year (25.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (4.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 74 .277 AVG .248 .346 OBP .308 .379 SLG .336 21 XBH 20 3 HR 2 17 RBI 28 49/28 K/BB 40/24 7 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings