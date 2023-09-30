Saturday, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 18, when he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks while hitting .236.
  • Grandal has gotten a hit in 58 of 114 games this season (50.9%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (17.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grandal has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (21.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (7.0%).
  • He has scored in 27 of 114 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 60
.222 AVG .246
.294 OBP .325
.320 SLG .360
9 XBH 13
3 HR 5
10 RBI 23
32/13 K/BB 53/23
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up a 3.39 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
