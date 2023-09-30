The San Diego Padres (80-80) aim to add to their three-game win streak when they take on the Chicago White Sox (61-99) on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (13-4) for the Padres and Mike Clevinger (9-8) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (13-4, 3.39 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (9-8, 3.40 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (9-8) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.40 ERA in 129 2/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.40, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Clevinger is seeking his fifth straight quality start.

Clevinger is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

Wacha (13-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.39, a 2.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.194.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 23 starts this season.

Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 23 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

