The Chicago White Sox and Tyler Naquin, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler Naquin Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tyler Naquin At The Plate (2022)

  • Naquin hit .229 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 47.5% of his 101 games last season, Naquin got a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 9.9% of his games last season (101 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Naquin drove in a run in 31 games last year out 101 (30.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 36 of 101 games last year (35.6%), including 10 multi-run games (9.9%).

Other White Sox Players vs the Padres

Tyler Naquin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
50 GP 50
.234 AVG .224
.289 OBP .275
.468 SLG .378
19 XBH 15
7 HR 4
30 RBI 16
54/10 K/BB 39/9
2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • The Padres gave up 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Wacha (13-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
