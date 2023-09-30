Trayce Thompson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trayce Thompson and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (67 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .171 with two doubles, six home runs and 23 walks.
- Thompson has picked up a hit in 26.2% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.2% of them.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (6.2%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Thompson has an RBI in seven of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 13 games this year (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|.182
|AVG
|.194
|.250
|OBP
|.286
|.273
|SLG
|.226
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|22/4
|K/BB
|14/4
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Wacha (13-4) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.39, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.