On Saturday, Tim Anderson (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks while hitting .245.

In 62.0% of his games this year (75 of 121), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (27.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in one of 121 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 23 games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 32.2% of his games this year (39 of 121), with two or more runs 10 times (8.3%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 63 .249 AVG .242 .282 OBP .290 .310 SLG .285 11 XBH 10 1 HR 0 13 RBI 12 58/9 K/BB 64/17 3 SB 10

