Seiya Suzuki vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 30 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 58 walks while batting .286.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 14th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (93 of 136), with at least two hits 39 times (28.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 19 games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in 48 games this season (35.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 59 times this year (43.4%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|73
|.269
|AVG
|.300
|.338
|OBP
|.372
|.445
|SLG
|.520
|23
|XBH
|33
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|37
|58/24
|K/BB
|72/34
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.73 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Peralta (12-10) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 165 2/3 innings pitched, with 210 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went three innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 25th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.