The Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) face a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the Youngstown State Penguins (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the UNI-Dome.

Northern Iowa is putting up 22.3 points per game on offense (73rd in the FCS), and ranks 63rd defensively with 27 points allowed per game. Youngstown State's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FCS with 35.7 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 24.3 points per game, which ranks 42nd.

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Northern Iowa vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa Youngstown State 388 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.3 (60th) 328.7 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (24th) 97 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 219 (14th) 291 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.3 (48th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has 864 passing yards for Northern Iowa, completing 59.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has racked up 166 yards on 49 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Joshua Jenkins has racked up 74 yards on 12 carries, scoring one time.

Sam Schnee's team-leading 305 yards as a receiver have come on 18 catches (out of 18 targets) with three touchdowns.

Sergio Morancy has caught 12 passes for 165 yards (55 yards per game) this year.

Logan Wolf has compiled 10 grabs for 128 yards, an average of 42.7 yards per game.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has recored 567 passing yards, or 189 per game, so far this season. He has completed 71% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 20.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Tyshon King, has carried the ball 35 times for 294 yards (98 per game) with five touchdowns.

Dra Rushton has racked up 77 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver paces his squad with 210 receiving yards on 17 catches.

C.J. Charleston has put together a 173-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 11 passes on 12 targets.

Max Tomczak's six targets have resulted in five grabs for 87 yards.

