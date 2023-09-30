Nico Hoerner vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Read More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .384, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 113th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 110 of 150 games this season, with multiple hits 51 times.
- In 6.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this year (28.0%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 72 of 150 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|72
|.294
|AVG
|.274
|.366
|OBP
|.328
|.405
|SLG
|.363
|21
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|28
|39/26
|K/BB
|44/23
|21
|SB
|20
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.