Mariners vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (87-73) and the Texas Rangers (89-71) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on September 30.
The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (14-8, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.28 ERA).
Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Mariners vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Mariners covered in its most recent game with a spread.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 106 games this season and won 62 (58.5%) of those contests.
- Seattle has entered 68 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 40-28 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 12th in the majors with 756 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Rangers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- The past 10 Rangers games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Rangers have won in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Texas has won seven of 21 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (875 total).
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.31) in the majors this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 25
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander
|September 26
|Astros
|W 6-2
|George Kirby vs Cristian Javier
|September 27
|Astros
|L 8-3
|Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez
|September 28
|Rangers
|W 3-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 29
|Rangers
|W 8-0
|Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 30
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Andrew Heaney
|October 1
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Jon Gray
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 25
|@ Angels
|W 5-1
|Jon Gray vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 26
|@ Angels
|L 9-3
|Cody Bradford vs Reid Detmers
|September 27
|@ Angels
|W 5-0
|Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|L 8-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
|October 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs George Kirby
