Lenyn Sosa -- hitting .207 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is batting .190 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Sosa has picked up a hit in 24 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in five games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

Sosa has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 49 games so far this season.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .195 AVG .183 .193 OBP .216 .299 SLG .352 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 8 23/0 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

