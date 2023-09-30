The LaLiga schedule on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The contests include Villarreal CF squaring off against Getafe CF at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Coverage of all LaLiga action on Saturday is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch Getafe CF vs Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF makes the trip to play Getafe CF at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe.

Watch Rayo Vallecano vs RCD Mallorca

RCD Mallorca makes the trip to match up with Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid.

Watch Girona FC vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid makes the trip to match up with Girona FC at Estadi Montilivi in Girona.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao makes the trip to play Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.