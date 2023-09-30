The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) and the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium in a battle of Big Ten opponents.

Iowa ranks fourth-worst in total offense (245.5 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 37th with 313.8 yards allowed per game. Michigan State is compiling 23 points per game on offense this season (94th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 23.3 points per contest (63rd-ranked) on defense.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Iowa Michigan State 245.5 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377 (89th) 313.8 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (72nd) 118.5 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111 (112th) 127 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266 (44th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (102nd) 3 (110th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has racked up 459 yards (114.8 ypg) on 43-of-85 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has 173 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Jaziun Patterson has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 104 yards (26 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Lachey's team-leading 131 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 17 targets).

Erick All has put up a 116-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes on 15 targets.

Seth Anderson's four receptions are good enough for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 897 yards on 66-of-117 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 369 yards, or 92.3 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has racked up 31 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

Jaron Glover paces his team with 203 receiving yards on nine receptions.

Christian Fitzpatrick has totaled 166 receiving yards (41.5 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Tre Mosley has racked up 157 reciving yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

