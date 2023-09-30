When the Oklahoma Sooners match up with the Iowa State Cyclones at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the Sooners will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa State (+20) Under (48.5) Oklahoma 29, Iowa State 17

Week 5 Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The Cyclones have a 11.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cyclones are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Cyclones have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The average point total for the Iowa State this season is 10.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sooners a 93.3% chance to win.

The Sooners are 4-0-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 20-point favorites or more, Oklahoma has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

Oklahoma has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

Oklahoma games average 60.6 total points per game this season, 12.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Cyclones vs. Sooners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 46.8 8.5 50.5 5.5 43 11.5 Iowa State 21 16.5 25.7 18.7 7 10

