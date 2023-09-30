Gavin Sheets vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .192 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Read More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .202.
- Sheets has recorded a hit in 53 of 115 games this year (46.1%), including seven multi-hit games (6.1%).
- In 8.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has driven home a run in 25 games this year (21.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 24 of 115 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.184
|AVG
|.220
|.263
|OBP
|.274
|.283
|SLG
|.387
|7
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|21
|38/17
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.39 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
