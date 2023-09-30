On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (.447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 63 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

In 5.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this season (23.9%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26.6% of his games this year (29 of 109), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 56 .271 AVG .240 .321 OBP .295 .373 SLG .354 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 23 RBI 21 36/12 K/BB 33/13 6 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings