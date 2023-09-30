On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .272 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 85 of 119 games this year (71.4%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (25.2%).

He has homered in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (44 of 119), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .286 AVG .256 .328 OBP .305 .453 SLG .430 21 XBH 20 10 HR 8 38 RBI 26 47/15 K/BB 45/15 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings