Eloy Jiménez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .272 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 85 of 119 games this year (71.4%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (25.2%).
- He has homered in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this season (44 of 119), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.4%.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.286
|AVG
|.256
|.328
|OBP
|.305
|.453
|SLG
|.430
|21
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|8
|38
|RBI
|26
|47/15
|K/BB
|45/15
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.0 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 173 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.39, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
