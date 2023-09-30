The Morehead State Eagles (1-2) hit the road for a Pioneer League clash against the Drake Bulldogs (0-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jayne Stadium.

Morehead State ranks 52nd in total offense (366 yards per game) and 32nd in total defense (291 yards allowed per game) this season. This season has been difficult for Drake on both offense and defense, as it is posting only 12.7 points per game (13th-worst) and surrendering 50.7 points per game (-1-worst).

Drake vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Boiling Springs, South Carolina Venue: Jayne Stadium

Drake vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

Drake Morehead State 317.3 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366 (92nd) 423.3 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291 (19th) 84.3 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.3 (92nd) 233 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.7 (30th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has put up 648 passing yards, or 216 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.5% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 16.7 rushing yards per game.

Dorian Boyland has rushed for 78 yards on 24 carries so far this year.

Christian Galvan has rushed for 58 yards on 19 carries.

Colin Howard has totaled eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 203 (67.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has one touchdown.

Sam Rodriguez has put up a 115-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 11 targets.

Taj Hughes has racked up 52 reciving yards (17.3 ypg) this season.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 718 yards, completing 53.9% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 100 yards (33.3 ypg) on 23 carries.

Caleb Ramseur has 165 rushing yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns.

Kyle Daly's team-leading 195 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 17 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ryan Upp has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 52.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has a total of 58 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three throws.

