The Drake Bulldogs should come out on top in their game against the Morehead State Eagles at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Drake vs. Morehead State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Drake (-5.8) 68.0 Drake 37, Morehead State 31

Week 5 Pioneer League Predictions

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered seven times in 10 games with a spread last year.

Bulldogs games went over the point total five out of 10 times last year.

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.

A total of six of Eagles games last season hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morehead State 29.0 39.3 37.0 35.0 25.0 41.5 Drake 12.7 50.7 24.0 27.0 7.0 55.0

