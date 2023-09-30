The Chicago Cubs (82-78) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (4-1) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (4-5) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (4-1, 3.00 ERA) vs Lauer - MIL (4-5, 5.48 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

Wicks (4-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, a 2.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.121 in six games this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Wicks has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eric Lauer

Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.48 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday, May 20 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander went three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.48, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing batters have a .273 batting average against him.

Lauer is looking to secure his third quality start of the year in this game.

Lauer has put up four starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Eric Lauer vs. Cubs

He will take the mound against a Cubs squad that is batting .254 as a unit (11th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (11th in the league) with 193 total home runs (15th in MLB play).

Lauer has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Cubs this season.

