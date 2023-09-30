Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (82-78) will take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) at American Family Field on Saturday, September 30. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cubs (-120). The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks - CHC (4-1, 3.00 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (4-5, 5.48 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 51 out of the 90 games, or 56.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a record of 45-30 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Cubs went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 36, or 52.2%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won 25 of 51 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 14th 2nd

