Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 193 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .419.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Chicago has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (809 total runs).

The Cubs are sixth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Chicago has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.282).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Wicks (4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Wicks heads into the matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Wicks has five starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Rockies W 4-3 Home Jordan Wicks Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves L 6-5 Away Jameson Taillon Darius Vines 9/28/2023 Braves L 5-3 Away Marcus Stroman AJ Smith-Shawver 9/29/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Colin Rea 9/30/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Eric Lauer 10/1/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.