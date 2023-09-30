The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor ready for the second of a three-game series against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at American Family Field.

The favored Brewers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (42.2%) in those contests.

Chicago has entered 40 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 16-24 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 80 of its 160 games with a total.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-36 37-42 38-33 44-45 54-56 28-22

