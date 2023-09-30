Best Bets & Odds for the Clemson vs. Syracuse Game – Saturday, September 30
The Clemson Tigers (2-2) and Syracuse Orange (4-0) will battle in a clash of ACC foes at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Clemson vs. Syracuse? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Clemson vs. Syracuse?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Syracuse 29, Clemson 22
- Clemson has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.
- This is the first time Syracuse will play as an underdog this season.
- The Orange have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +225 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 73.3% chance to win.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Syracuse (+7)
- This season Clemson has one win against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).
- So far in 2023 Syracuse has two wins against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (53.5)
- Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game twice this season.
- This season, Syracuse has played two games with a combined score higher than 53.5 points.
- Clemson averages 36.3 points per game against Syracuse's 44.3, amounting to 27.1 points over the contest's total of 53.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Clemson
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.8
|53.5
|54.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33.7
|33.5
|34
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Syracuse
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.5
|53.5
|56.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34
|36.5
|29
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.