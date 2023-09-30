Christopher Morel vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Christopher Morel (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three home runs, five walks and three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double and a triple) against the Brewers.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .240 with 16 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 36 walks.
- Morel has recorded a hit in 63 of 105 games this year (60.0%), including 21 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (41.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (15.2%).
- In 49 of 105 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.234
|AVG
|.246
|.284
|OBP
|.330
|.495
|SLG
|.497
|21
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|25
|65/14
|K/BB
|66/22
|3
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (195 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (12-10) to make his 31st start of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went three innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.